Coimbatore

TNAU UG admission to start on September 8

The Tamil Nadu Agricultural University will start the admission process for undergraduate courses on September 8. A release from the institution said it offered 11 UG programmes in 14 constituent and 28 affiliated colleges.

The application forms would be available online. This year as per the State government’s announcement the University would offer agriculture and horticulture programme in Tamil as well at the Agricultural College and Research Institute and Horticultural College and Research Institute in Coimbatore.


