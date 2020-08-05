TNAU UG admission begins tomorrow

Coimbatore

05 August 2020 22:11 IST

Online admission to 10 undergraduate programmes in Tamil Nadu Agricultural University’s 14 constituent colleges and 28 affiliated colleges will begin on August 7.

A release from the University said Vice-Chancellor N. Kumar would launch the admission process for admission to B. Sc. in Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Food, Nutrition and Dietetics, Sericulture, Agri Business Management and B.Tech. in Agricultural Engineering, Food Technology, Biotechnology and Energy and Environment Engineering.

Those seeking admission should register online by visiting www.tnauonline.in by submitting all necessary details and pay application fee.

The release said detailed information related to the admission process is provided at ww.tnau.ac.in. Alternatively, interested persons may also dial 0422-6611322, 6611328, 6611345 or 6611346 on working days, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The University would provide necessary assistance for filing application online at its constituent and affiliated colleges and research stations.

The release asked the interested persons to make use of common service centres across the country. The last date for the University to receive filled-in application is September 17 and on September 29 it will release the rank list.