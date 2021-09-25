Coimbatore

TNAU trains agriculture officers

Twenty-eight agriculture officers involved in the production and quality control of biofertilisers underwent a two-day training programme at the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University.

release from the University said the training programme on ‘Recent trends in quality control of biofertilisers’ was conducted by the Department of Agricultural Microbiology on September 23 and 24.

Vice-Chancellor N. Kumar inaugurated the training and spoke on the importance of biofertilisers in supplementing fertilisers. The State’s requirement of bio-fertilisers was around 40,000 metric tonnes a year, he said and stressed the need for providing quality fertilisers. R. Santhi, Director, Directorate of Natural Resource Management spoke on the importance of micro organisms in soil health management, the release added.


