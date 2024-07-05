TNAU training programme on value-addition of mushroom, moringa on July 9 and 10

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU), Coimbatore, has announced a training programme on value-addition of mushroom and moringa at the Centre for Post Harvest Technology, Agricultural Engineering College and Research Institute, on July 9 and 10 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The products constitute moringa powder, paruppu podi, sambar podi, soup mix, biscuit, adai mix, moringa noodles and moringa pickle. Training on mushroom will cover making of mushroom powder, soup mix, mushroom noodles, mushroom pickle, biscuit, and biryani mix.

The participants will be provided with guidance for obtaining licence for establishing processing industry, a TNAU press release said.

Interested persons will have to produce the documented proof of identity and pay ₹ 1,770 for taking part in the programme, in person on the first day of the programme. Further details will be made available by the Professor and Head, Centre for Post Harvest Technology, in TNAU.

Another TNAU press release said hands-on training in ‘beekeeping’ will be conducted by the Department of Entomology on July 8.

The essential aspects of the training programme include identification of bee species and social organisation of bees; rearing Indian bees in boxes; general and seasonal management; bee forage, yield increase of crops through cross pollination; honey extraction; and enemies and diseases of bees and their management.

Candidates willing to attend the programme have to be present at the Department of Entomology at 9 a.m. They will be required to produce document of proof of identity and pay training fee of ₹590, the press release said.

