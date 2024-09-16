TNAU training in Nursery Technology on September 19

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Coimbatore, has announced that a training in ‘Nursery Technology of Flower and Ornamental Crops’ will be conducted for the general public, science graduates, start-up entrepreneurs and womenfolk on September 19.

The training will be conducted by the Department of Floriculture and Landscape Architecture, Horticulture College and Research Institute on the TNAU campus, for a fee of ₹1,000, from 10 a.m. to 4.30 p.m.

Registration can be made before 5 p.m. on September 18 by contacting Prof. S. Karthikeyan (9965435081) or Prof. S.P. Thamaraiselvi (9843338666), a TNAU press release said.

Free training for Group IIA main exam begins

TIRUPPUR The Department of Employment and Career Guidance, Tiruppur, began free training for TNPSC Group IIA exam on Monday, for those getting through the preliminary exam.

Model tests will constitute part of the training programme, and the learners will be provided free access to the library and wi-fi. Aspiring candidates can register their names with the office functioning on the fourth floor of the Collectorate Complex or over phone (9499055944), a press release issued by District Collector T. Christuraj said.

Financial assistance of ₹6.89 lakh extended to spouse of deceased policeman

COIMBATORE A cheque for ₹6.89 lakh mobilised by ‘Kaakum Karangal 1993’, a WhatsApp group of police personnel formed with a membership of 3,000 constables who were recruited during that year, was handed over to the bereaved spouse of Martin Rathinaraj, who died recently of illness, by the Commissioner of Police V. Balakrishnan;

The ‘Kaakum Karangal 1993’ WhatsApp group has, so far, provided financial assistance amounting to ₹7 crore to bereaved families of over 100 deceased police personnel, a press release said.