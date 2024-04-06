TNAU training in beekeeping on April 8

April 06, 2024 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU), Coimbatore, will conduct a training in beekeeping on April 8 at the Department of Agricultural Entomology.

The hands-on training on various essential aspects of beekeeping would cover identification of bee species and social organisation of bees, rearing Indian bees in boxes, general and seasonal management, bee forage, yield increase of crops through cross pollination, honey extraction, and enemies and diseases of bees and their management, a release said.

Willing participants could assemble at 9 a.m. with a proof of identification, and remit ₹590 to undergo the training from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the release said.

For details, contact: The Professor and Head, Department of Entomology, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Coimbatore 641 003. Phone: 0422-6611214; E-mail: entomology@tnau.ac.in.