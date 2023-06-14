TNAU to revive Flower Show after 12 years

June 14, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) will conduct its Flower Show later this year, after a gap of 12 years, university sources said.

The last flower show was conducted in January 2012 on the theme ‘Say it With Flowers’. About 250 species of flowers, including cut and traditional ones, were brought from Hosur, Bengaluru, Yercaud, Ooty, Kodaikanal, Kashmir and Pune.

The first edition was held in 2005 in celebration of the university’s centenary year. Established in 1925, the TNAU Botanical Garden is spread over 300 acres. Visitors learn about the benefits of various kinds of herbs and shrubs. A large variety of roses, marigolds, carnations, chrysanthemums, and lilies are also planted at the garden.

According to sources, consultations are in progress for conduct of a three-day event during the last week of August or first week of September. Vice-Chancellor V. Geethalakshmi has constituted a committee for the purpose.

Till 2012, the exhibition used to be held in December or January. This year, it is planned shortly after the intensity of summer subsides, coinciding with the monsoon.

The Department of Floriculture and Landscaping is looking forward to using the Flower Show as a platform to accord a thrust to cultivation of flower varieties such as jasmine and marigold.

The garden is equipped with various incubators to raise non-seasonal plants and a nursery to foster knowledge on plant husbandry, organic pesticides, and related aspects.

The flower show envisages scaling up flower cultivation in Sirumugai, Sathyamangalam and Karamadai. Farmers will be invited in large numbers for orientation sessions on value addition, the sources said.