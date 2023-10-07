HamberMenu
TNAU to hold third round of spot admission to fill vacant seats in affiliated colleges

October 07, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

COIMBATORE: The Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) will be conducting its third round of spot admission offline to fill undergraduate vacancies in affiliated colleges on October 10. While all seats in constituent colleges were filled, about 600 seats remained vacant in the affiliated colleges.

The university will be conducting the spot admission after collecting the counselling fee for those who had not attended the counselling or those who had earlier participated in the process but not been allotted a seat. The spot admission is not open for those who had not attended the certificate verification or got admission or discontinued or cancelled an admission.

Those who choose a seat will have to pay counselling fee of ₹ 1,500 for SC, SCA and ST students and ₹ 3,000 for others. The annual fee in the affiliated colleges will be from ₹40,000 to ₹50,000 exclusive of boarding and lodging fee.

Ranking of the participants will be carried out and the candidates will be called for choosing the college and seat. The student taking spot admission can join the college immediately after paying the prescribe annual fee, which will be facilitated at the venue itself. Like last year, the undergraduate seats could not be filled in the private affiliated colleges due to the competition from deemed to be universities. Last year, some colleges chose to surrender vacant seats to the TNAU to fill the seats.

The managements of private agricultural colleges have been instructed not to collect fee in excess of what has been stipulated by the government, sources said.

Last year, 800 out of 4,689 general seats fell vacant after the final counselling, TNAU sources said.

