TNAU to establish Centre of Excellence in Biotechnology at ₹435 crore

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU), Coimbatore, will be establishing a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Biotechnology at an estimate of ₹435 crore, Vice-Chancellor V. Geethalakshmi said on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CoE will focus on developing novel bio-inputs for promoting agriculture in the State. The centre plans to house 100 start-ups involved in the production and distribution of agri-biologicals, the Vice-Chancellor said in her 54th Foundation Day address.

The TNAU had been increasing the annual intake of students by 10% every year over the last three years, to fulfil the Government’s vision of increasing Gross Enrolment Ratio in Higher Education. During 2023 - 2024, 5,320 under graduate, 387 postgraduate, 147 doctoral and 217 diploma students have passed out from TNAU, she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

TNAU was the first State agricultural university in the country to implement the Blended Learning System to ensure uniform exposure to all the students studying across different constituent / affiliated colleges.

Citing the Annual report of ICAR-ASRB (Indian Council of Agricultural Research -Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board), Prof. Geethalakshmi said TNAU has been ranked first among all State Agricultural Universities. Seats won by TNAU students accounted for 26%. Owing to its consistent performance in national exams, TNAU was now the most sought-after location for postgraduate and doctoral studies and 40% of the students are from outside Tamil Nadu, the Vice-Chancellor said.

For the first time in the history of TNAU, all the 1401 PG and Ph.D. students have been provided with monthly fellowship assistance of ₹10,000 and ₹ 20,000 respectively for their research time. The university has forged collaborations with 150 agri-related industries to improve the industry-ready employable skills. In 2023, 641 UG students and 100% of the Diploma students were provided with jobs.

TNAU’s Agricultural College and Research Institutes at Coimbatore, Kudumiyanmalai, was adjudged best colleges during 2023-24. National Pulses Research Centre, and Centre of Excellence in Millets, Athiyandal, won the Best Research Station Award. The Best KVK Awardees constituted Krishi Vigyan Kendras at Madurai, Papparapatty and Tirur. Awards were given in several other categories spanning teaching, research, extension and enterprise. There were 120 recipients for 25 years of Unblemished Staff award.

Prof. Geethalakshmi presented the awards in the presence of K.V. Shaji, Chairman of NABARD, and former TNAU Vice-Chancellors Murugesa Boopathi and K. Ramasamy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.