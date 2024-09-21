TNAU to develop research consortium for agrovoltaics design 

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) is looking forward to developing a research consortium for Agrovoltaics design, for sustenance of agriculture, Vice-Chancellor V. Geethalakshmi said on Friday.

The research consortium will be developed under the Scheme for Promotion of Academic and Research Collaboration (SPARC) and the UK-India Education and Research Initiative (UKIERI), Prof. Geethalakshmi informed at the inaugural session of International Conference on Agrovoltaics and Sustainability in Farming’ that was organised in association with Teesside University, UK at the Agricultural Engineering College and Research Institute in the campus.

Organised under the Scheme for Promotion of Academic and Research Collaboration (SPARC), Ministry of Education, the conference, according to the organisers, has built a strong network of scientists/researchers, PG/Ph.D. scholars and practitioners to explore innovative solutions and collaborative strategies that integrate renewable energy with agricultural systems.

Highlighting the importance of ‘Net-Zero Agriculture’, the Vice-Chancellor said agrovoltaics will be practised in all the departments of TNAU in the near future.

