TNAU to conduct training on value addition of noni, tomato and papaya on August 13 and 14

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) has announced conduct of a training on value addition of noni, tomato and papaya on August 13 and 14 at its Centre for Post Harvest Technology in Agricultural Engineering College and Research Institute on the campus.

Processing of noni into plain noni, juice, jam, squash and pickle; tomato into sauce, ketchup, puree and paste; and papaya into squash, jam and tuti fruity will be covered under the programme.

Participants are required to pay ₹1,770 (₹1500 + GST 18%) on the first day of the training programme, a TNAU press release said.

The Centre for Post Harvest Technology could be reached through Gate 7 (Opposite gate to Botanical Garden), the release said.

Further information could be obtained from the Professor and Head, Centre for Post Harvest Technology, through E-Mail: phtc@tnau.ac.in, or Mobile: 94885 18268 or Phone: 0422-6611268.

Last month, the TNAU conducted a similar training programme on ‘commercial production of fruit and vegetable products, of the same training duration. Participants were trained on the processing technologies for de-hygraded vegetables and fruits, mixed fruit jam, squash, ready to serve beverages, pickles, candy and fruit bar.

Job fair

Another TNAU release said 500 students took part in the job fair conducted on the campus on Thursday and Friday. Placements were facilitated in government, non-government organisations, service industry, banking, large national and international enterprises and research labs, the release said.