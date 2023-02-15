TNAU to conduct third-round spot admission for unfilled seats on Feb. 20

February 15, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - COIMBATORE

: Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) will conduct third round of spot admission for UG programmes on February 20 to fill the 1,400 left out seats in 28 affiliated colleges.

Candidates, who had applied for the general counselling and did not turn up, and those who had taken part in the admission process, but did not join for some reason would be given an opportunity, Vice-Chancellor V. Geethalakshmi said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters, Prof. Geethalakshmi said that community-based reservation would be followed for admitting candidates to the unfilled seats. The admission would be carried out online through the website: www.tnau.youcanapply.com, from February 16. A helpline: 0422 6611345, would also be opened to answer queries of applicants, she said..

Early start of the academic year was necessary for TNAU as students who had already secured admission in core science B.Sc. programmes seemed to be hesitant to seek admission in UG programmes in the university now, more so after completion of the first semester, Prof. Geethalakshmi said.

The delay in admission process was caused owing to a combination of factors, including the requirement of sufficient verification time for implementation of 7.5 % horizontal reservation for government school students, in order to ensure that the applicants had been in the government schools from levels VI to XII, and the time taken for filling 20 % through ICAR (Indian Council of Agriculture Research).

The 28 affiliated colleges had altogether been sanctioned about 4,000 seats with each institution accounting for 120 to 200 seats. Seats in constituent colleges, and in tier-1 private colleges have already been filled, she said.

To avoid what she described as “undue delay” in start of classes, the TNAU would from the 2023-24 session start off the academic year during July, and condense the first-semester duration for students who join late. The schedule for second-semester onwards would be common for all.