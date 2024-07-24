GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TNAU to conduct third round of certificate verification for admission into UG programmes on July 26

Updated - July 24, 2024 07:13 pm IST

Published - July 24, 2024 07:12 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU), Coimbatore, will conduct third round of certificate verification on July 26 for provisionally admitting 1,300 candidates to its undergraduate programmes.

The University will verify the SSLC and Plus Two certificates, community certificate, and transfer certificate of the candidates.

The phase II certificate verification took place on July 16 and 17. After every round of certificate verification, the University publishes the list of candidates on the website https://tnagfi.ucanapply.com

On Thursday, the TNAU will conduct offline admission for filling the seats in Annamalai University (Faculty of Agriculture). It has specified that admission to the 7.5 % quota will be confirmed only based on the certification of their qualifications by Chief Educational Officer / School Head.

With effect from 2024-25 session, the University is mandated with the task of admitting candidates for its 14 undergraduate programmes and four diploma, six undergraduate, and three B.Voc programmes of Tamil Nadu J. Jayalalithaa Fisheries University, and B.Sc.(Hons) Agriculture and Horticulture courses for Annamalai University.

As a nodal agency coordinating UG admissions, the TNAU admits 5,361 students to its 14 UG programmes, 371 students to the UG programmes of TNJFU, and 340 students to the UG programme of Annamalai University (Faculty of Agriculture).

Over 31,000 candidates applied through a common online application. In the online counselling for the general quota and the 7.5% quota conducted from June 23 to 26, 14,000 candidates participated. A total of 4,645 seats were filled by TNAU, and provisional admissions were given to the students.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.