TNAU to conduct spot admission for vacancies in UG courses in affiliated colleges

January 30, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Agricultural University has decided to conduct a second spot admission to fill 1,186 vacancies in undergraduate courses at the affiliated colleges on February 2 and 3. The admissions apply only to affiliated colleges and not government constituent colleges, according to a release.

The counselling fee of ₹1,500 for SC, SCA, & ST, and ₹3,000 for others will be collected only from the candidates who choose a seat, it said.

The annual fee for the affiliate colleges will range from ₹40,000 to ₹50,000, including boarding and lodging.

Interested candidates must be present on the university premises on the specified date with the attested photocopies of the educational and community certificates. Both fresh candidates and previously applied candidates can attend.

“Candidates can join the college immediately after paying the prescribed annual fee. Once all the seats are filled, a wait-list will be created and after a week, if any vacancy arises, another round of spot admissions will be held,” the release said.

Details will be posted on www.tnau.ucanapply.com. Contact: 0422-6611345 or mail to ugadmissions@tnau.ac.in

