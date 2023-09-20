TNAU to conduct offline counselling to fill vacant seats in self-financed affiliated colleges on September 22

September 20, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) has scheduled its offline spot admission to fill vacant seats in UG programmes in affiliated colleges on September 22.

The spot admission will be confined to the vacant seats in 28 self-financed affiliated colleges and not for the 18 government constituent colleges where all the seats have been filled.

The spot admission will be open for candidates who had already applied but did not attend the counselling or certificate verification earlier, or those who had participated in the counselling but had not secured a seat. Those who have already attended certificate verification or got admission or discontinued or cancelled an admission cannot take part in the process, the TNAU has said in its communication to the affiliated colleges.

Counselling fee of ₹ 1,500 for SC, SCA and ST students and ₹ 3,000 for others will be collected from candidates choosing the seat in the spot admission process. The annual fee in affiliated colleges will range from ₹ 40,000 to ₹ 50,000 (exclusive of boarding and lodging fee), the communication states.

Candidates taking spot admission will be facilitated by TNAU to join the chosen college immediately on payment of prescribed annual fee.

This time around, the affiliated colleges, more or less, managed to admit students under the 35 percent quota of management seats, but have not been able to fill the 65 percent seats surrendered under government quota due to competition from the deemed-to-be universities, which, TNAU sources said, are offering B.Sc. Agriculture programme,” in contravention of the norms stipulated by the ICAR (Indian Council of Agricultural Research)“.

There are as many as 12 deemed-to-be-universities in Tamil Nadu and most of these varsities offer B.Sc. Agriculture Programme, TNAU sources said.

As for the 18 constitutent colleges of TNAU, all the 2,426 seats have been filled for the various UG programmes.

The Agricultural Science programmes constitute B.Sc. (Hons.) Agriculture, Agriculture - Tamil Medium, B.Sc. (Hons.) Horticulture, B.Sc. (Hons.) Horticulture - Tamil medium, B.Sc. (Hons.) Forestry, B.Sc. (Hons.) Sericulture, B.Sc. (Hons.) Food, Nutrition and Dietetics, and B.Tech Agricultural Engineering. Agricultural Technology programmes comprise B.Tech Food Technology, B.Tech Biotechnology, B.Tech Energy and Environmental Engineering, and B.Sc. (Hons.) Agri Busiess Management.

