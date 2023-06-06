TNAU, TNJFU invite applications for UG, Diploma programmes

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) and Tamil Nadu Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Fisheries University (TNJFU) have received 34,000 applications so far for undergraduate and diploma programmes for 2023-24.
Admissions are being carried out for 14 UG programmes and three diploma programmes at TNAU, and for six UG programmes and three B.Voc programmes at TNJFU.
TNAU has separately invited applications for Diploma in Agriculture (English medium), Diploma in Agriculture (Tamil medium), Diploma in Agricultural Engineering and Diploma in Horticulture programmes.
The last date for applying for all these programmes is June 9, a release issued by TNAU said. Candidates can apply through the official website http//tnagfi.ucanapply.com
For further details, contact TNAU at 0422- 6611345, 0422- 6611346, 9488635077, 94866425076 (9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on working days) or e-mail ugadmissions@tnau.ac.in and TNJFU, Nagapattinam at 04365- 256430, 9442601908 (10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on working days), or e-mail ugadmission@tnjfu.ac.in
