TNAU ties up with start-ups, innovators for high-end research at Centre of Excellence in Biotechnology

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with two start-up companies and two innovators for undertaking high-end research on proteomics and metabolomics at its Centre of Excellence in Biotechnology (CoEB) under public-private partnership mode.

The Centre encompasses a 1.06 lakh sq. ft. built-up area including knowledge and cabin for occupation by start-ups, student entrepreneurs and established companies for research activities to develop super active enzymes/biomolecules, biobased products, hormones for fruit ripening, plant growth stimulants and similar bio-inputs for the commercial benefit of farmers.

M/s. Arirang Biotech Private Limited, Kanchipuram, M/s. Sakthi Fertilizers Company, Namakkal and two innovators Mr. Arunkumar Madhavan, Mr. Dhivvya Bhalan were allotted the cabin space and access to the research facilities.

The Centre, under the purview of TNAU’s Biotech Council, provides the researchers access to molecular biology laboratories, a cold room, server room, tissue culture facility, conference hall, exhibition hall, internet, and wi-fi, instrumentation facilities.

N. Senthil, Director, Centre of Excellence in Biotechnology and CPMB and B, signed the Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) on behalf of Biotech Council, in the presence of Vice-Chancellor of TNAU V.Geethalakshmi, and senior professors.

