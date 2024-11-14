TNAU students team up with officials for digital crop survey in Coimbatore, Tiruppur districts

Over 1,300 students of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University have been deployed for the digital crop survey in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts, being carried out State-wide by the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare.

In Coimbatore district, 194 staff force of Agriculture Department and about 650 students of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University are involved in the task of mapping the areas under agricultural and horticultural crops. The survey entails mapping of 1.62 lakh acres in Coimbatore district, a senior official of Agriculture Department said.

The survey that began on Monday, in all probability, will culminate by this week-end as against the 10-day assigned duration, the official said.

The students underwent training on making online entry of the crops through the app. They were guided on the ways of entry for mono-crops and multiple crops.

The crop survey app enables inclusive, farmer-centric solutions through relevant information services for crop planning and health, improved access to farm inputs, credit and insurance, help for crop estimation, market intelligence, and support for growth of Agri Techs industry and start-ups.

The digital crop survey bring in clarity on crop being sown across all the farmlands during the different agriculture seasons, sources added.

In Tiruppur district, Collector T. Christuraj inspected the digital crop survey being undertaken by 50 TNAU students at S. Kathankanni village in Uthukuli block, on Thursday.

Assisted by agricultural officers, 674 students are in the midst of undertaking village-wise survey.

