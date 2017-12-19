TNAU students oppose increase in arrear examination fee

Around 500 students of the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) staged a protest on Monday demanding revision in arrear examination fee. The students, mostly drawn from the second year B.Sc. Agriculture course, said that the upward revision from ₹200 to an increase of ₹1,000 a paper for every attempt to write arrears examination was a blow to them and against students from the economically weaker section.

Until now, the University had charged only ₹200 a paper irrespective of the number of attempts to clear the paper. But under revised scheme they would be forced to shell out ₹1,000 for the second attempt to clear the paper, ₹2,000 for the third attempt and ₹3,000 for the fourth attempt was not acceptable.

Talks held

‘Senior faculty from the University held talks with the students in the morning and later in the afternoon. After the second round of talks, the students gave up the protest as the faculty had reportedly told the students that they would reconsider the hike.