TNAU students fling seedballs to spruce up green cover in Karamadai forest area

Published - October 09, 2024 07:23 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
The seedballs were prepared by about 1,000 students and faculty under the supervision of TNAU Vice-Chancellor V. Geethalakshmi.

| Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Ten days after readying 15,000 seedballs, students and faculty of Agricultural Engineering College and Research Institute, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU), earlier this week, flung them in the Karamadai forest area.

The seedballs were prepared by about 1,000 students and faculty under the supervision of TNAU Vice-Chancellor V. Geethalakshmi. The TNAU undertook the initiative partnering with like-minded organisations to prepare a total number of two crore seedballs with a collective intent of creating a record for entry into the Guinness Book of World Record.

The seed balls were flung at locations identified by the Forest Department, with the support of ITC Limited and Karamadai-based COODU NGO.

Ranjith, Forest Range Officer, guided the students in spreading out the seed balls of tree varieties such as kassod tree, custard apple, silk cotton, indian siris, Neem and Pacific rosewood.

The students were told by the Forest officials that their seedball initiative will improve forest cover, enhance hydrological behaviour of the forest watersheds and shelter the wildlife in improved environs.

A poster presentation contest was conducted for the students to create awareness and gain knowledge about the importance of forest ecosystems and biodiversity. The winners were honoured in the presence of A. Raviraj, Dean, AEC and RI; Balakrishnan, Professor and Head, Department of Food Process Engineering; Dinesh, Project Manager, ITC-Limited, Coimbatore and Kathiresan, Director COODU NGO.

The mega event, the Vice-Chancellor said, was jointly organised in view of World Wildlife Week 2024 by TNAU’s Seed Centre, Eco Club, MasonAGE Club, Food Club, Rotaract Club, NSS and Tamil Nadu ForestDepartment, ITC-Limited, Coimbatore and COODU NGO, Karamadai.

