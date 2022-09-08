Coimbatore

TNAU students bag awards at IFFCO-MC Hackathon

Students of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University bagged second and third prizes in the recently held IFFCO-MC Hackathon, a joint venture between the Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) and Mitsubishi Corporation.

A group of M.Sc (Agri) Bioinformatics students called Team Alpha Arrays - J. Infant Richard, S. Divya, S. Dilipraj, R. Anitha and K.K. Pavitra - bagged second place and won a cash reward of ₹50,000.

The MBA student team called The Apple Bearers team - N. Sivavishnu, K.S. Vishwa, S.P. Dijendragowda and T. Vijay - bagged the third prize and won a cash award of ₹30,000.


