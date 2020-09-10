TNAU starts online exam for final semester students

COIMBATORE

10 September 2020 23:03 IST

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University has started conducting online examination for final year undergraduate students of 10 programmes from September 2.

The university used an online examination platform for the purpose. Final semester students could use either computer or mobile phone to write the examination and for them to do so with ease, the university had conducted a sensitisation programme, a release said.

As many as 2,365 students are writing the examination.