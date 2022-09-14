TNAU signs MoU with Sri Ramakrishna Engineering College

TNAU signed an MoU with Sri Ramakrishna Engineering College in Coimbatore recently. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Tamil Nadu Agriculture University (TNAU) recently inked an agreement with Sri Ramakrishna Engineering College in the city for new technologies that work with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML).

This is to identify and handle major crop diseases in the early stages on a real-time and predictive basis using machine learning, the varsity said in a release. A mobile app will also be developed for farmers for this, according to the statement.