TNAU signs MoU with Sri Ramakrishna Engineering College

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE
September 14, 2022 18:45 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

TNAU signed an MoU with Sri Ramakrishna Engineering College in Coimbatore recently. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Tamil Nadu Agriculture University (TNAU) recently inked an agreement with Sri Ramakrishna Engineering College in the city for new technologies that work with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML).

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is to identify and handle major crop diseases in the early stages on a real-time and predictive basis using machine learning, the varsity said in a release. A mobile app will also be developed for farmers for this, according to the statement.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coimbatore
Tamil Nadu

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app