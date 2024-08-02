GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TNAU signs MoU with private agro-tech company to commercialise its stored grain insect probe trap

Published - August 02, 2024 06:32 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU), Coimbatore, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with M/s. Parashar Agro Tech Bio Private Limited, Varanasi, for commercialisation of its ‘Stored Grain Insect Probe Trap’.

The MoU envisages large-scale commercial production and marketing of the product, a TNAU press release said.

According to S. Mohan, professor of Agricultural Entomology, who developed the trap, it is an efficient method of detecting and trapping insects in stored grains.

TNAU’s insect probe trap consisting of three basic components: a main tube, an insect trapping tube and a detachable cone at the bottom, was effective both in terms of detection as well as number of insects caught, the press release said.

R. Thamizh Vendan, TNAU Registrar, and Purnendra Shekhar Pandey, Director, Parashar Agrotech Bio Private Ltd., exchanged the MoU documents.

