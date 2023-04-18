ADVERTISEMENT

TNAU signs MoU to enhance production potential of commercial grape varieties 

April 18, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Fruit Science, Horticultural College and Research Institute, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, New Delhi, for enhancing the production potential of commercial grape varieties suitable for export.

As per the MoU signed on Monday, APEDA will provide a grant-in-aid of ₹97 lakh to establish research and development activities. Vice-CHancellor V. Geethalakshmi said the MoU would pave the way for the university and APEDA to work together in areas of mutual interest.

The MoU documents were exchanged between R. TamizhVendan, Registrar, TNAU, and Shobana Kumar, Assistant General Manager, APEDA, Chennai, in the presence of the Vice-Chancellor, and R. Ravindra, General Manager, APEDA, Bengaluru.

