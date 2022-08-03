Coimbatore

TNAU revives distant courses

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE August 03, 2022 20:28 IST
Updated: August 03, 2022 20:28 IST

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) has revived the distance learning certificate course for urban dwellers after 10 years on Monday. The courses are Landscape and Ornamental Gardening, Nursery technologies, Roof and Kitchen Garden and Solid Waste Management. TNAU offers various open and distance learning courses —agricultural-based certificate courses, diplomas in agri inputs and agriculture and horticulture to school dropouts, farming community, self-help groups and other unemployed youth. The course would help those interested in starting a self-employment programme in limited land areas of urban cities with land, transportation, infrastructure, public spaces, sanitation, air and water quality. All the courses of the Directorate of Open and Distance Learning would be offered all over the State. The contact classes would be conducted only on Saturdays and Sundays on the TNAU main campus.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Coimbatore
education
employment
Tamil Nadu
Read more...