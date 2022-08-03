TNAU revives distant courses

August 03, 2022 20:28 IST

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) has revived the distance learning certificate course for urban dwellers after 10 years on Monday. The courses are Landscape and Ornamental Gardening, Nursery technologies, Roof and Kitchen Garden and Solid Waste Management. TNAU offers various open and distance learning courses —agricultural-based certificate courses, diplomas in agri inputs and agriculture and horticulture to school dropouts, farming community, self-help groups and other unemployed youth. The course would help those interested in starting a self-employment programme in limited land areas of urban cities with land, transportation, infrastructure, public spaces, sanitation, air and water quality. All the courses of the Directorate of Open and Distance Learning would be offered all over the State. The contact classes would be conducted only on Saturdays and Sundays on the TNAU main campus.