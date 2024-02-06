TNAU revives ‘Covai Flower Show’ at its Botanical Garden after 11 years

February 06, 2024 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University’s (TNAU) sixth ‘Covai Flower Show’, showcasing an extravaganza of floral world at the 25-acre Botanical Garden on the campus, is to take place from February 23 to 25, after a 11-year gap.

More than 200 varieties of loose flowers such as chrysanthemum, aster petunia, salvia, pansy and cut flowers such as rose, anthurium, orchid, lilium, carnation, gerbera, lisianthus, bird of paradise, heliconia, gypsophila, statice and rare exotic flowers like nanksias, leucosperumum, ornamental brassica, hypericum, peony, kochia, protea, and ornamental pineapple are to be presented in different forms and structures.

Based on the concept: ‘Let Your Dreams Blossom’, the event envisages creating awareness on biodiversity, environmental conservation and economic value of flowers to school children and public. The last flower show held during January 2012 attracted about two lakh footfall; this time the public turnout is expected to be much more for the event to be conducted in association with six Rotary clubs, TNAU Vice-Chancellor V. Geethalakshmi told mediapersons on Tuesday.

As per Google rating, TNAU Botanical Garden has a 4.2 score on a five-point scale, next only to 4.3 for the Ooty Botanical Garden.

The plants of every flower variety will have a QR Code for the visitors to know more about the species.

There will be a line-up of depictions of both fresh and dry flowers. The numerous attractions would encompass a tulip garden, exotic flora from Netherland, Bonsai Island Garden, Sunken Garden as in Japan, Flower Gallery, Oxygen Park (for visitors to feel refreshed after taking a stroll), Miyawaki Garden (featuring multiple species of forest trees) with relaxing humidity and temperature (four to five percent lesser), multi-tier crop, orchid plant found in tropics, cut flower gallery, and exotic flower gallery, the Vice-Chancellor said.

A flower rangoli competition will be conducted for students and the public, and there will be an Art Gallery for exhibiting talents during the flower show with the timings of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Fountains and lightings, a vintage car exhibition, stalls by banks and agro-based entities, portrayal of the pride of the year Chandrayaan - 3, a dog show,, a Maze Garden, a gallery for vegetable and fruit-carving, a sales counter, free yoga training and numerous selfie points constitute the other features, Prof. Geethalakshmi said.

A nominal entrance fee will be fixed, and there will be concession for children.

There will be abundant parking space, food courts and adequacy of sanitation facilities will be ensured for the visitors, the Vice-Chancellor said.

“We have invited the Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare M.R.K. Panneerselvam and senior officials for the event,” Prof. Geethalakshmi said.

