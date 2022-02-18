TNAU releases UG counselling schedule

:

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University has released the revised counselling schedule for candidates seeking admission to undergraduate programmes.

A release from the university said it would start the counselling sessions on February 23 for candidates seeking admission under ex-servicemen and differently abled persons quotas in the forenoon and eminent sportspersons quota in the afternoon.

On February 24 it would hold counselling for candidates under vocational stream and on February 25 and 26 it had slotted counselling for government school students under the 7.5% reservation quota. All the aforementioned counselling sessions would be off-line.

The release said the university would begin the counselling session for candidates under general quota on February 24 and continue till February 28. This would be an online affair.

The university would allot seats on March 2, again an online affair and the hold the certificate verification process from March 6 to 8, which would be in-person.

The first sliding and seat allotment would happen on March 11 followed by second round of certificate verification from March 15 to 17. The sliding and seat arrangement process would alternate certification verification process till March 26, the release added quoting Dean, Agriculture and Chairman, Admissions M. Kalyanasundaram.