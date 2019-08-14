TNAU releases two nano technology-based products

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University on Tuesday released two nano technology-based products aimed at extending the shelf life of horticulture products.

At the ‘Commercialising nano products and promoting market-driven nano research’ event, TNAU Vice-Chancellor N. Kumar said more products were in the offing.

The ‘Fruity fresh’ and ‘Nano Stickers and Nano Pellets’ would increase the shelf life of fruits and vegetables and protect them against post-harvest diseases, said Director of Research, K.S. Subramanian.

The ‘Fruity fresh’, when sprayed 15 - 30 days before harvest, helped growers retain fruits and vegetables for six to 12 days compared to those fruits and vegetables that were not sprayed. Likewise, dipping mango post-harvest in a ‘Fruity fresh’ formulation extended the shelf life by a similar period under ambient storage condition and for 10 - 15 days under cold storage condition.

The ‘Nano Stickers and Nano Pellets’ had a similar function, Mr. Subramanian said and added the sellers or exporters could use them by placing them inside boxes meant for shipment.

He also said that the TNAU awaited patent on the two products.

Department of Nano Science Technology professor A. Lakshmanan said five more nano technology-based products were in the offing. The TNAU was working on using nano technology in agriculture inputs, post-harvest, crop protection and management and a few others.

The products that the TNAU had released on Tuesday had completed validation and sought the industry support in marketing them.

One of the products that the TNAU would soon launch would be nano fibrillated cellulose or nano film, which could be used as a substitute for plastic. The film, made of banana fibre, would also extend the shelf life of products when used to pack.

Mr. Kumar said the Department of Nano Science Technology should come out with more products so that it was able to sustain its research.