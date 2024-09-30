TNAU readies 15,000 seedballs, partnering in a mega environmental initiative for Guinness record

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) has readied 15,000 seedballs, as one of the many partners of a service organisation’s environmental push envisaging entry into the Guinness Book of World Records through making two crore seedballs.

The stipulated guidelines for achieving the record were followed for making of the seedballs for kassod, custard apple, silk cotton, Indian siris, neem, pacific rosewood and rain tree varieties that have 80% survival rate, according to the TNAU.

The 15,000 seedballs prepared on Saturday at the Agricultural Engineering College and Research Institute in the TNAU campus by about 1,000 students and faculty using red soil and vermicompost in 2:1 ratio were handed over later in the day to the representatives of Vasavi Clubs International, Vice-Chancellor V. Geetha Lakshmi said, presiding over the mega event that was coordinated by the TNAU’s Seed Centre, Eco Club, MasonAGE Club, Food Club, Rotaract Club, and NSS.

The latest initiative at TNAU was flagged off on Saturday by the International president Vasavi Clubs International R. Ravi Chandran, International President, and T Kannan, International Senior-Vice president.

The environmental initiative for restoration of bio-diversity was directed at reversing climate change. The idea is to complete the process of making the seedballs for afforestation activity coinciding with Gandhi Jayanthi celebration. The seedballs will be thrown in the forest areas during the forthcoming rainy season, Prof. Geethalakshmi said.

During 2022, the TNAU had teamed up with Forest Department, and the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department to achieve a feat of planting 6.36 lakh saplings in Dindigul district for entry into Guinness Book of World Records, A. Raviraj, Dean, Agricultural Engineering College and Research Institute, said.

Besides TNAU in Tamil Nadu, the Vasavi Clubs International has partnered with like-minded entities in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Odisha for the mega initiative.