TNAU predicts normal SW monsoon for western T.N.

Seven districts in western Tamil Nadu will receive normal southwest monsoon and Salem will see near normal rainfall, the Agro Climate Research Centre at the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) has predicted.

In its forecast for the monsoon season – June to September, the Centre said Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Namakkal, Erode, the Nilgiris, Tiruppur and Coimbatore could receive normal rainfall with a plus or minus 10% deviation. Salem district could see near normal rainfall – minus 10.1% to minus 20% below normal rainfall.

Professor and Head of the Centre, S.P. Ramanathan, said the Centre had arrived at the prediction after feeding the last 30 years’ southwest monsoon data and factoring in the Southern Oscillation Index and Sea Surface Temperature values for the Pacific and Indian oceans.

The prediction report said Krishnagiri would receive 377mm (normal 399mm), Dharmapuri - 377mm (normal 393.4mm), Namakkal - 314mm (normal 339.3mm), Erode - 221mm (normal 229.8mm), the Nilgiris - 770mm (normal 759.9mm), Tiruppur -144mm (normal 154.8mm), and Coimbatore -194mm (normal 189.8mm).

The month-wise predicted rainfall for Coimbatore would be June -40mm (normal 40.8mm), July - 60mm (normal 60mm), August -32mm (normal 30mm) and September - 62mm (normal 59mm).