TNAU predicts normal northeast monsoon for western districts

Coimbatore

22 September 2020 22:39 IST

The Nilgiris district will receive near normal rainfall

The western districts of Tamil Nadu barring the Nilgiris will receive normal rainfall during northeast monsoon and the Nilgiris will receive near normal rainfall, predicted the Agro Climate Research Centre at the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University.

The Centre’s forecast released on Tuesday said that Coimbatore would receive 318mm as against the normal 343.8mm, Tiruppur 325mm as against 318.4, Erode 280mm as against 308.4mm, Namakkal 290mm as against 293.2mm, Salem 351mm as against 359mm, Dharmapuri 337mm as against 327.6mm and Krishnagiri 282mm as against 289.8mm.

The Nilgiris, the Centre said, could receive 413mm as against 477.2mm.

It added that it had predicted the monsoon season, which starts by October and ends by December, based on Southern Oscillation Index and Sea Surface Temperature values of Pacific and Indian oceans.

It asked farmers to immediately take up sowing as there was enough moisture in the soil on account of good southwest monsoon rain in August and September.