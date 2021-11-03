Tamil Nadu Agricultural University has postponed the release of rank list of candidates who had sought admission to its undergraduate programmes. A release from the University said it was supposed to release the rank list on November 2, but was temporarily postponing. It would soon announce the new date of release of the rank list, the release also said.
TNAU postpones UG admission rank list
Special Correspondent
Coimbatore ,
November 03, 2021 23:42 IST
Special Correspondent
Coimbatore ,
November 03, 2021 23:42 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Nov 3, 2021 11:44:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/tnau-postpones-ug-admission-rank-list/article37330973.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story