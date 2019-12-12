TNAU places demand for ‘Centre of Excellence in Nanotechnology’

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) has requested the Central and State governments to help establish a ‘Centre of Excellence in Nanotechnology’. The University placed the demand to Sanjay Agarwal, Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, and Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Secretary, Department of Agriculture, Government of Tamil Nadu, when the two visited the institution a few days ago.

The University told the bureaucrats that the Centre would help it develop and promote products that would be in conformity with the biosafety guidelines and were beneficial to farmers and establish a biosafety referral lab to test such products, said K.S. Subramanian, Director of Research, and A. Lakshmanan, Professor and Head, Department of Nano Sciences.

Vision 2023

It also told Mr. Bedi that the help to establish the Centre would be in line with the Government of Tamil Nadu’s Vision 2023 document, released by the then Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

Mr. Lakshmanan said that after visiting the Department of Nano Sciences and learning about the various products developed, Mr. Agarwal suggested how it could use the Ministry’s various schemes and programmes for faster commercialisation.

The bureaucrats visited the Agri Business Directorate, learnt about the assistance it offered to promote entrepreneurship in agri business and met and interacted with the people who had successfully incubated their business at the technology business incubator.

To a few entrepreneurs, Mr. Bedi said that their products could help farmers across the State and asked them to explore the possibility of working with the State Government, said the faculty who accompanied the bureaucrats. They then visited the Insect Museum, where Vice-Chancellor and senior academics placed a demand for ₹ 7 crore to be used as a corpus for its development, said sources who were present at the venue.