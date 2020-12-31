TNAU Ph.D holders stage protest

A few doctorates who had completed their Ph.D from the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University staged a protest on Wednesday condemning the State government’s move to depute faculty to the University from Annamalai University.

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, P. Anu said the government’s last recruitment call for assistant professorship in the University was in 2013-14 when it gave jobs to around 150 persons. Thereafter, the government had not taken steps for recruitment of faculty, though 300-odd teaching posts in the University were vacant and it had in 2017 twice aborted the recruitment process.

When doctorate degree holders from the University expected the Government to start the recruitment process, it was taking steps to send on deputation nearly 60 faculty from the Annamalai University, Chidambaram.

The protesters, Ms. Anu said, had reasons to believe that the government arm twisted the University into accepting and accommodating the 60 faculty in suitable position. The deputation would jeopardise their recruitment opportunity.

The protesters had submitted representation to the University management asking that it should not accept the deputation proposal and should instead ask for recruiting eligible candidates.

The protesters would intensify their protest in the coming days, she said.