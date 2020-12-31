TNAU Ph.D holders stage protest

A few doctorates who had completed their Ph.D from the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University staged a protest on Wednesday condemning the State government’s move to depute faculty to the University from Annamalai University.
Speaking on behalf of the protesters, P. Anu said the government’s last recruitment call for assistant professorship in the University was in 2013-14 when it gave jobs to around 150 persons. Thereafter, the government had not taken steps for recruitment of faculty, though 300-odd teaching posts in the University were vacant and it had in 2017 twice aborted the recruitment process.
When doctorate degree holders from the University expected the Government to start the recruitment process, it was taking steps to send on deputation nearly 60 faculty from the Annamalai University, Chidambaram.
The protesters, Ms. Anu said, had reasons to believe that the government arm twisted the University into accepting and accommodating the 60 faculty in suitable position. The deputation would jeopardise their recruitment opportunity.
The protesters had submitted representation to the University management asking that it should not accept the deputation proposal and should instead ask for recruiting eligible candidates.
The protesters would intensify their protest in the coming days, she said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath