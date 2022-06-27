TNAU PG admission process begins

Admission process for 32 postgraduate disciplines and 28 disciplines in PhD in eight campuses of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) began online here on Monday.

Vice-Chancellor V. Geethalakshmi and Dean of School of Post Graduate Studies A. Lakshmanan told reporters that from Monday till August 8 midnight, candidates could apply for the courses through https://admissionatpgschool.tnau.ac.in/

They said 400 students would be selected for the PG courses and 200 for the PhD in the eight campuses of TNAU. A mock test would be conducted on July 27 at TNAU and the entrance test on July 28. Selected candidates would be notified on August 11. The final list of candidates would be released in the second week of September and they have to pay the fees by the third week of September. The classes would begin in October first week.

Candidates who have already completed their undergraduate/M.Sc or M.Tech can upload their provisional degree certificates. Students who are in the final semesters can upload their course completion certificates issued by the competent authorities. The provisional admission will be confirmed only after the submission of provisional degree certificate. Any clarification related to admission process shall be addressed to pgadmission@tnau.ac.in or 94890-56710.