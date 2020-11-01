Coimbatore

TNAU pays tribute to Agriculture Minister

Special Correspondent 01 November 2020 23:37 IST
Updated: 01 November 2020 23:37 IST

Coimbatore Tamil Nadu Agricultural University led by Vice Chancellor N. Kumar on Sunday paid tributes to Agriculture Minister R. Doraikannu, who died in a private hospital late on October 31.

A release from the University said Registrar, senior faculty and non-teaching staff joined Mr. Kumar to pay their tributes. The University had arranged a condolence meeting at Anna Auditorium at 11 a.m. on Monday and asked all its staff, spread across the State, to join via video conferencing.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In Coimbatore
Read more...