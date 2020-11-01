Coimbatore

TNAU pays tribute to Agriculture Minister

Coimbatore Tamil Nadu Agricultural University led by Vice Chancellor N. Kumar on Sunday paid tributes to Agriculture Minister R. Doraikannu, who died in a private hospital late on October 31.

A release from the University said Registrar, senior faculty and non-teaching staff joined Mr. Kumar to pay their tributes. The University had arranged a condolence meeting at Anna Auditorium at 11 a.m. on Monday and asked all its staff, spread across the State, to join via video conferencing.

