TNAU organises skill training programme on biogas technology

March 12, 2024 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A training programme on ‘Biogas Technology for Sustainable Fuel and Organic Manure’ began on Monday at the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) under the ‘Bioenergy Programme’ sponsored by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE).

The four-day programme was inaugurated at the Biogas Development and Training Centre (BDTC), Department of Renewable Energy Engineering (DREE), Agricultural Engineering College and Research Institute (AEC and RI), by Dean A. Raviraj.

Speaking on the significance of recent developments in biogas technology, Prof. Raviraj elaborated on how it was a pathway to sustain energy demand and ensure a pollution-free environment.

Professor and head-cum-coordinator-BDTC, D.Ramesh, said the training programme was meant to develop skilled staff in the field of biogas. Participants from various districts of the State attended programme.

