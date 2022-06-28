TNAU opens UG admission for academic year 2022-2023

Varsity offers 12 UG degrees in B.sc and B. Tech

Varsity offers 12 UG degrees in B.sc and B. Tech

The Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) on Tuesday opened its undergraduate admission at 5 p.m. for the academic year 2022-2023. The university offers 12 undergraduate degrees in both B.Sc and B. Tech for 12 constituent and 28 affiliated colleges respectively.

The admission process, which will end on July 27 at 12 a.m., is entirely online and only one application is necessary for all the programs, Vice-Chancellor of the university V. Geethalakshmi told reporters. Candidates can register by submitting the required details through https://tnau.ucanapply.com. The application fee for SC, ST, and Adi Dravidar is ₹300 and the others have to pay ₹600.

N. Venkatesa Palanichamy, Dean of Agricultural and Rural Management, briefed on the step-by-step procedure of application that involves online registration, application filling, release of rank list, online counselling, seat allotment, certificate verification, sliding and provisional seat allotment. Students can visit www.tnau.ac.in to know about guidelines, FAQs, and step-wise procedures.

In 2021, of the 40,585 applications, 4,935 students were enrolled. The ranks were full for a cut-off of 185/200. This year, 2148 candidates in constituent colleges and 2,337 candidates in affiliated colleges will be enrolled. Special reservations for vocational studies, ex-servicemen, sports quota, differently-abled, NRI and students who have written ICAR exams, have been collectively allotted for 971 students.

The fee for NRI students will be 3,300 US dollars per semester. Students under the industrial quota (Agro-based) will have to do a one-time payment of ₹12 Lakhs, sponsored by the industry, followed by ₹20,600 per semester. The rank list will be published on August 5 after the NEET results, avoiding the second counselling process.

Teacher-student ratio

Ms. Geethalakshmi agreed that there was a slight imbalance in the teacher-student ratio due to lack of recruitment for the past 8 years. “We are in talks with the government to bring in scientists so that the quality can be increased,” she said.

The construction of four new colleges and changes in infrastructure has helped accommodate 200 additional students. Two courses, B.Sc. (Hon) Agriculture and B. Sc. (Hons) Horticulture, are offered in Tamil medium. A rise in the student count from 50 to 80 is expected this year.

For further details, contact 0422-6611322, 0422-6611328, 0422-6611345, 0422-6611346; mail to ugadmissions@tnau.ac.in or visit the Dean’s office.