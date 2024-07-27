GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TNAU offline counselling for 171 seats under 7.5 % govt. quota on July 30

Published - July 27, 2024 07:53 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU), Coimbatore, has announced conduct of offline counselling on July 30 to fill 171 seats under the UG academic stream pertaining to the 7.5 percent reservation for students who had completed schooling from levels VI to XII in government schools in the State.

The counselling will be conducted at the Anna Auditorium on the premises of TNAU.

A TNAU press release said candidates have been informed about the offline counselling through emails and short message service. The TNAU has uploaded the details of eligible students who have been instructed to take part in offline counselling and the college-wise vacancies on https://tnagfi.ucanapply.com. Those who miss to participate will not be given an opportunity again, the press release said.

The university has offered to provide further details to the eligible candidates through email ugadmission@tnau.ac.in or phone 9488635077, 9486425076, on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

