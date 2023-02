February 04, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) will offer distance education couses for agriculture for all those interested across the country, according to a release.

Vice-Chancellor V. Geethalakshmi said in a statement, “All those who want to learn about agriculture in Chennai city and other parts of the country have been given the opportunity to study through distance education.”