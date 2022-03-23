TNAU observes World Water Day

: Tamil Nadu Agricultural University on March 22 observed World Water Day.

A release said the University organised R.K. Sivanappan Endowment Lecture. Vice Chancellor in-charge A.S. Krishnamoorthy said 2.2 million people across the world lacked access to safe drinking water and 2.63 lakh persons spent at least 30 minutes a day to collect water.

As per international norms countries with less than 1,700 cubic metre water per capita a year were categorised water stressed. And, India was one.

India, being an agrarian country, almost 78 % water was used for irrigation, followed by 6 % domestic usage, and 5 % for industry – 5%. Climate change, pollution and increasing demand added to water scarcity, Mr. Krishnamoorthy said.

The University honoured farmers T. Balamurugan and L. Thirunavukkarasu for conserving water through organic agriculture practices. Siruthuli Managing Trustee Vanitha Mohan, Dean J.S. Kennedy, Director, Mobitech Wireless Solution, S.P. Raja Kumaran, Director, Research, K. Palaniswamy offered felicitations, the release said. Director, Water Technology Centre, S. Panneerselvam welcomed the gathering.