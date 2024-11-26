ADVERTISEMENT

TNAU issues advisory for paddy, vegetable crops in delta zone

Published - November 26, 2024 06:23 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU), Coimbatore, has issued weather-based Agromet advisories for two days in the Cauvery Delta Zone in view of the forecast of heavy rainfall owing to formation of a well-marked deep depression at southern part of Bay of Bengal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rice crop at vegetative to flowering stages has to be provided with adequate drainage to avoid field to field seepage; irrigation, spraying and fertilizer applications has to be postponed, a TNAU press release said.

Upon cessation, application of 25% additional nitrogen is recommended for earlier recovery of waterlogged crop.

ADVERTISEMENT

Early recovery of water-logged rice crops can be made by spraying TNAU’s ‘Rice Bloom’ @ 2kg/acre, and the same has to be repeated after 10 days, the press release said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In places where the late-sown Kuruvai crops are at harvest stage, 10% sodium chloride has to be sprayed to prevent germination of grains due to lodging. Propiconazole has to be sprayed @ 200g per acre after the cessation of rain to protect the crop from fungal diseases.

At places where vegetable crops are at vegetative stage, adequate drainage has to be provided.

Upon cessation of continuous rainfall, band application of Trichoderma viridie @ 2.5 kg/ha mixed with 50kg of sand is recommended to reduce soil-borne disease incidences, the press release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US