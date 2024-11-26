TNAU issues advisory for paddy, vegetable crops in delta zone

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU), Coimbatore, has issued weather-based Agromet advisories for two days in the Cauvery Delta Zone in view of the forecast of heavy rainfall owing to formation of a well-marked deep depression at southern part of Bay of Bengal.

Rice crop at vegetative to flowering stages has to be provided with adequate drainage to avoid field to field seepage; irrigation, spraying and fertilizer applications has to be postponed, a TNAU press release said.

Upon cessation, application of 25% additional nitrogen is recommended for earlier recovery of waterlogged crop.

Early recovery of water-logged rice crops can be made by spraying TNAU’s ‘Rice Bloom’ @ 2kg/acre, and the same has to be repeated after 10 days, the press release said.

In places where the late-sown Kuruvai crops are at harvest stage, 10% sodium chloride has to be sprayed to prevent germination of grains due to lodging. Propiconazole has to be sprayed @ 200g per acre after the cessation of rain to protect the crop from fungal diseases.

At places where vegetable crops are at vegetative stage, adequate drainage has to be provided.

Upon cessation of continuous rainfall, band application of Trichoderma viridie @ 2.5 kg/ha mixed with 50kg of sand is recommended to reduce soil-borne disease incidences, the press release said.