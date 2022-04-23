TNAU invites application for convocation

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University has invited application from graduates for receiving certificates at the 43 rd convocation.

A release said those who had graduated on or before March 31, 2022 would do well to apply for the convocation at the link available at www.tnau.ac.in or sending by post the filled-in application.

The university had also enabled a provision to pay online the convocation fee. The candidates should submit the filled-in application with copy of provisional certificate, last semester mark sheet, two passport-size photographs and copy of bank receipt for having paid the fee. The last for sending application was June 18, the release added.