TNAU introduces 13 new crop varieties as Pongal gift

To mark the harvest season, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) has introduced 13 crop varieties - seven agricultural crop varieties and six horticultural varieties.

The agricultural crop varieties comprise two rice types named Co. 53 and ADT 54, a mid-late high yielding variety of sugarcane called CoC 13339, a cotton crop named Co. 17 suitable for mechanised harvest and high density planting, black gram crop variety named VBN 11 to overcome the yellow mosaic disease in pulses. The remaining two varieties are millets – Sorghum Co. 32 and Tenai ATL 1 – which are intended to improve the nutritional security in children, according to a release from TNAU.

The six varieties of horticulture crop varieties were banana (Co. 2), tomato (hybrid Co. 4), onion (Co. 6), cassava (YTP 2), Manila tamarind (PKM-2) and a crop type of Solanum nigrum, a medicinal plant known in Tamil as ‘manathakkali’ (Co. 1).

The new Co. 6 onion will have a better shelf life than the existing onion variety Co. 5.

The PKM – 2 Manila tamarind possesses high percentage of anthocyanin (a pigment) and its market range will be between Rs. 150 and Rs. 200 per kg, the release says.

These newly developed crop varieties are intended to sustain farm productivity and profitability.

These have been introduced as a Pongal gift to the farmers, according to the release.