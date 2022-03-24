TNAU inks pact with World Resources Institute

The Tamilnadu Agricultural University has signed an agreement with World Resources Institute, India, to ensure green coverage across the country and evaluate carbonisation through tree plantations.

A press release from the Forest College and Research Institute said the agreement would promote agroforestry development with inclusive social and economic empowerment among the rural communities. The University signed another agreement with VRD Best Foods, Madurai, to promote agroforestry across the southern districts of Tamil Nadu, and one with Rotary club of Mettupalayam for student development activities.

The Forest College and Research Institute established a Consortium of Industrial Agro Forestry (CIAF) in 2014 and the annual workshop of the consortium was held here recently. The agreements were signed at the event. The activities of the consortium, which has 350 members, include creation of decentralised nurseries for area expansion through industrial agroforestry, creation of linkages between skilled manpower and other stakeholders in planting, felling, transportation and marketing of wood, value addition of wood based wastes, creation of price supportive mechanism and provision of tree insurance, said K.T Parthiban, Dean (Forestry) and Consortium Coordinator.