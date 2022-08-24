TNAU in Coimbatore organises Parthenium Awareness Week

Staff Reporter
August 24, 2022 18:03 IST

To sensitise the public, farmers, school and college students on the harmful effects of parthenium, the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) organised Parthenium Awareness Week between August 16 to 22.

Parthenium hysterophorus L. (Asteraceae), native to North and South America and the West Indies, is a weed that causes severe health issues, such as dermatitis, asthma and bronchitis among humans and livestock and agricultural losses, posing a threat to biodiversity and crop yield losses.

A webinar was also held followed by a series of awareness programmes.

