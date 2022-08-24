TNAU in Coimbatore organises Parthenium Awareness Week
To sensitise the public, farmers, school and college students on the harmful effects of parthenium, the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) organised Parthenium Awareness Week between August 16 to 22.
Parthenium hysterophorus L. (Asteraceae), native to North and South America and the West Indies, is a weed that causes severe health issues, such as dermatitis, asthma and bronchitis among humans and livestock and agricultural losses, posing a threat to biodiversity and crop yield losses.
A webinar was also held followed by a series of awareness programmes.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.